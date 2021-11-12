Should You Be Adding Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Sharps Compliance's Improving Profits

In business, though not in life, profits are a key measure of success; and share prices tend to reflect earnings per share (EPS). So like a ray of sunshine through a gap in the clouds, improving EPS is considered a good sign. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Sharps Compliance grew its EPS from US$0.079 to US$0.64, in one short year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Sharps Compliance shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -0.4% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:SMED Earnings and Revenue History November 12th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Sharps Compliance's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Sharps Compliance Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Sharps Compliance insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$27m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 17% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like Sharps Compliance, the median CEO pay is around US$1.1m.

Sharps Compliance offered total compensation worth US$854k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Should You Add Sharps Compliance To Your Watchlist?

Sharps Compliance's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Sharps Compliance certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Sharps Compliance you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

You can invest in any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

