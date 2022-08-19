Should You Be Adding SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is SandRidge Energy Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. To the delight of shareholders, SandRidge Energy has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 47%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. SandRidge Energy shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 32% to 64%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:SD Earnings and Revenue History August 19th 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are SandRidge Energy Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to SandRidge Energy, with market caps between US$400m and US$1.6b, is around US$3.9m.

SandRidge Energy offered total compensation worth US$3.0m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add SandRidge Energy To Your Watchlist?

SandRidge Energy's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So SandRidge Energy looks like it could be a good quality growth stock, at first glance. That's worth watching. While we've looked at the quality of the earnings, we haven't yet done any work to value the stock. So if you like to buy cheap, you may want to check if SandRidge Energy is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

