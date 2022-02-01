Should You Be Adding Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Rocky Brands Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Rocky Brands grew its EPS by 5.5% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Rocky Brands maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 63% to US$432m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:RCKY Earnings and Revenue History February 1st 2022

Are Rocky Brands Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Rocky Brands insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$20m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 6.5% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Rocky Brands with market caps between US$200m and US$800m is about US$1.7m.

The CEO of Rocky Brands only received US$697k in total compensation for the year ending . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Rocky Brands Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Rocky Brands is a growing business, which is what I like to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Rocky Brands, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. Even so, be aware that Rocky Brands is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

