Should You Be Adding PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in PTC (NASDAQ:PTC). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide PTC with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

PTC's Improving Profits

PTC has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, PTC's EPS catapulted from US$2.04 to US$4.25, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 109%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that PTC is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 3.3 percentage points to 23%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are PTC Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since PTC has a market capitalisation of US$13b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$135m. Holders should find this level of insider commitment quite encouraging, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience their success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add PTC To Your Watchlist?

PTC's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching PTC very closely. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for PTC you should be aware of.

