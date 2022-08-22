Should You Be Adding Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Paychex with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Paychex Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Over the last three years, Paychex has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Paychex shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 36% to 40%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGS:PAYX Earnings and Revenue History August 22nd 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Paychex's future profits.

Are Paychex Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$50b company like Paychex. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$5.3b. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Paychex, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$13m.

Paychex's CEO took home a total compensation package worth US$9.6m in the year leading up to May 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Is Paychex Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Paychex is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Paychex, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Paychex that you should be aware of.

