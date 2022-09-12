Should You Be Adding NVR (NYSE:NVR) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like NVR (NYSE:NVR). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is NVR Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Shareholders will be happy to know that NVR's EPS has grown 27% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that NVR's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. NVR shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 17% to 21%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NYSE:NVR Earnings and Revenue History September 12th 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of NVR's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are NVR Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in NVR will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$595k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was VP, Chief Accounting Officer & Controller Matthew Kelpy who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$486k, paying US$4,860 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for NVR bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$378m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because NVR's CEO, Eugene Bredow, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations over US$8.0b, like NVR, the median CEO pay is around US$13m.

The CEO of NVR only received US$1.1m in total compensation for the year ending December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add NVR To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into NVR's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You still need to take note of risks, for example - NVR has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of NVR, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

