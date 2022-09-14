Should You Be Adding nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

nVent Electric's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, nVent Electric has grown EPS by 6.6% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for nVent Electric remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 25% to US$2.7b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image. NYSE:NVT Earnings and Revenue History September 14th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of nVent Electric's forecast profits?

Are nVent Electric Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$5.6b company like nVent Electric. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$39m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 0.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is nVent Electric Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, nVent Electric is a growing business, which is encouraging. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that nVent Electric is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Although nVent Electric certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

