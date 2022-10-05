Should You Be Adding Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Mosaic with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Mosaic's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Mosaic has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Mosaic's EPS catapulted from US$3.73 to US$9.43, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 153% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Mosaic shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 14% to 28%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:MOS Earnings and Revenue History October 5th 2022

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Mosaic's forecast profits?

Are Mosaic Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$18b company like Mosaic. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Holding US$64m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Should You Add Mosaic To Your Watchlist?

Mosaic's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Mosaic is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Mosaic that you need to be mindful of.

