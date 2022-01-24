Should You Be Adding Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Monolithic Power Systems's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Monolithic Power Systems's EPS has grown 29% each year, compound, over three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Monolithic Power Systems maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 42% to US$1.1b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:MPWR Earnings and Revenue History January 24th 2022

You don't drive with your eyes on the rear-view mirror, so you might be more interested in this free report showing analyst forecasts for Monolithic Power Systems's future profits.

Are Monolithic Power Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Monolithic Power Systems has a market capitalization of US$18b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$1.1b. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Monolithic Power Systems To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Monolithic Power Systems's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Monolithic Power Systems that you should be aware of.

