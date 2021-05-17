Should You Be Adding Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Mitek Systems's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Mitek Systems managed to grow EPS by 5.4% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Mitek Systems is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.6 percentage points to 20%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

Are Mitek Systems Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Mitek Systems insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$20m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 2.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like Mitek Systems, the median CEO pay is around US$2.5m.

Mitek Systems offered total compensation worth US$1.3m to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Mitek Systems Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Mitek Systems is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Mitek Systems, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Mitek Systems you should be aware of.

