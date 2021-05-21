Should You Be Adding Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Mackinac Financial Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Mackinac Financial's EPS has grown 17% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Mackinac Financial's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Mackinac Financial's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 7.3% to US$65m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqCM:MFNC Earnings and Revenue History May 21st 2021

Mackinac Financial isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$225m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Mackinac Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We note that Mackinac Financial insiders spent US$140k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That puts the company in a nice light, as it makes me think its leaders are feeling confident. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO Paul Tobias for US$49k worth of shares, at about US$12.25 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Mackinac Financial is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they hold US$35m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 16% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Paul Tobias, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$100m and US$400m, like Mackinac Financial, the median CEO pay is around US$1.0m.

Mackinac Financial offered total compensation worth US$706k to its CEO in the year to . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Mackinac Financial To Your Watchlist?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Mackinac Financial's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Mackinac Financial (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

The good news is that Mackinac Financial is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

