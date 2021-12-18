Should You Be Adding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Johnson & Johnson's Improving Profits

In the last three years Johnson & Johnson's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Johnson & Johnson has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$6.40 to US$6.79, in the last year. That's a modest gain of 6.1%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Johnson & Johnson's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$91b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:JNJ Earnings and Revenue History December 18th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Johnson & Johnson's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Johnson & Johnson Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Johnson & Johnson has a market capitalization of US$443b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$273m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Johnson & Johnson Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Johnson & Johnson is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Johnson & Johnson that you should be aware of.

Although Johnson & Johnson certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

