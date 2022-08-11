Should You Be Adding Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Incyte Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Incyte's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 44%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Incyte is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 6.3 percentage points to 22%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:INCY Earnings and Revenue History August 11th 2022

While we live in the present moment, there's little doubt that the future matters most in the investment decision process. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Incyte?

Are Incyte Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Incyte, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But thanks to their investment in the company, it's pleasing to see that there are still incentives to align their actions with the shareholders. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$116m. We note that this amounts to 0.7% of the company, which may be small owing to the sheer size of Incyte but it's still worth mentioning. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Incyte Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Incyte's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Incyte for a spot on your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Incyte that you need to be mindful of.

