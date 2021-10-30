Should You Be Adding Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Fast Is Herbalife Nutrition Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Herbalife Nutrition's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Herbalife Nutrition's EPS shot from US$2.17 to US$4.77, over the last year. Year on year growth of 120% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Herbalife Nutrition is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.7 percentage points to 14%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:HLF Earnings and Revenue History October 30th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Herbalife Nutrition's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Herbalife Nutrition Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Herbalife Nutrition shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$208m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Should You Add Herbalife Nutrition To Your Watchlist?

Herbalife Nutrition's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. That EPS growth certainly has my attention, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke my interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Herbalife Nutrition is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Herbalife Nutrition that we have uncovered.

Although Herbalife Nutrition certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

