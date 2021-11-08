Should You Be Adding Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Goldman Sachs Group's Improving Profits

In a capitalist society capital chases profits, and that means share prices tend rise with earnings per share (EPS). So like the hint of a smile on a face that I love, growing EPS generally makes me look twice. You can imagine, then, that it almost knocked my socks off when I realized that Goldman Sachs Group grew its EPS from US$17.45 to US$64.99, in one short year. Even though that growth rate is unlikely to be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that Goldman Sachs Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Goldman Sachs Group's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 47% to US$58b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:GS Earnings and Revenue History November 8th 2021

Are Goldman Sachs Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$136b company like Goldman Sachs Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$606m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Goldman Sachs Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Goldman Sachs Group's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So to my mind Goldman Sachs Group is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Goldman Sachs Group you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit concerning.

