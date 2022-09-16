Should You Be Adding Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Global Self Storage with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Global Self Storage's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Global Self Storage has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 56%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Our analysis has highlighted that Global Self Storage's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. The good news is that Global Self Storage is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 8.6 percentage points to 28%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqCM:SELF Earnings and Revenue History September 16th 2022

Since Global Self Storage is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$62m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Global Self Storage Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Global Self Storage shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. Add in the fact that Mark Winmill, the Executive Chairman of the company, paid US$39k for shares at around US$5.98 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within Global Self Storage.

Recent insider purchases of Global Self Storage stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, Global Self Storage has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Global Self Storage with market caps under US$200m is about US$761k.

Global Self Storage offered total compensation worth US$590k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Global Self Storage To Your Watchlist?

Global Self Storage's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. The strong EPS growth suggests Global Self Storage may be at an inflection point. For those attracted to fast growth, we'd suggest this stock merits monitoring. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Global Self Storage that we have uncovered.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Global Self Storage isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.