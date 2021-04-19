Should You Be Adding General Mills (NYSE:GIS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like General Mills (NYSE:GIS). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

General Mills's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. It's good to see that General Mills's EPS have grown from US$3.51 to US$4.15 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 18% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note General Mills's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 11% to US$19b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:GIS Earnings and Revenue History April 19th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of General Mills's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are General Mills Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since General Mills has a market capitalization of US$38b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$87m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to make me think that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Should You Add General Mills To Your Watchlist?

One positive for General Mills is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for General Mills that we have uncovered.

