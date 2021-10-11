Should You Be Adding Gartner (NYSE:IT) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Gartner (NYSE:IT). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Gartner's Improving Profits

In the last three years Gartner's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like the last firework on New Year's Eve accelerating into the sky, Gartner's EPS shot from US$2.67 to US$6.84, over the last year. Year on year growth of 156% is certainly a sight to behold.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Gartner is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 7.1 percentage points to 18%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:IT Earnings and Revenue History October 11th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Gartner's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Gartner Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$25b company like Gartner. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$800m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Gartner Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Gartner's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So to my mind Gartner is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Gartner has 3 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

