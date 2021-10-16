Should You Be Adding Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Gaming and Leisure Properties Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Gaming and Leisure Properties has grown EPS by 10% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. I note that Gaming and Leisure Properties's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note Gaming and Leisure Properties's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 9.4% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:GLPI Earnings and Revenue History October 16th 2021

Are Gaming and Leisure Properties Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Gaming and Leisure Properties has a market capitalization of US$11b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$601m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Should You Add Gaming and Leisure Properties To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Gaming and Leisure Properties is a growing business, which is what I like to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Gaming and Leisure Properties (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

Although Gaming and Leisure Properties certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

