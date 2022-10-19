Should You Be Adding First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) To Your Watchlist Today?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

First Republic Bank's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that First Republic Bank has managed to grow EPS by 18% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of First Republic Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. First Republic Bank maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 22% to US$5.7b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of First Republic Bank's forecast profits?

Are First Republic Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of First Republic Bank, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$146m. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.7% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Republic Bank, with market caps over US$8.0b, is around US$13m.

First Republic Bank offered total compensation worth US$7.3m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does First Republic Bank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into First Republic Bank's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that First Republic Bank has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for First Republic Bank that you need to be mindful of.

