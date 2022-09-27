Should You Be Adding First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide First Bank with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is First Bank Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, First Bank has grown EPS by 25% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that First Bank's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for First Bank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.6% to US$89m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart. NasdaqGM:FRBA Earnings and Revenue History September 27th 2022

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for First Bank.

Are First Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months First Bank insiders spent US$14k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for First Bank is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$26m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 9.6% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Pat Ryan, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to First Bank, with market caps between US$100m and US$400m, is around US$1.7m.

First Bank offered total compensation worth US$1.0m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does First Bank Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that First Bank has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for First Bank you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, First Bank isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

