Should You Be Adding Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is Fastenal Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Fastenal managed to grow EPS by 6.5% per year, over three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Fastenal maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 4.9% to US$5.8b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:FAST Earnings and Revenue History December 19th 2021

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past.

Are Fastenal Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

While Fastenal insiders did net -US$55k selling stock over the last year, they invested US$779k, a much higher figure. On balance, to me, this signals their optimism. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Director Michael Ancius who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$204k, paying US$46.00 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Fastenal is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. Indeed, they have a glittering mountain of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$126m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Dan Florness is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like Fastenal, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The Fastenal CEO received total compensation of just US$2.5m in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Fastenal Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Fastenal is that it is growing profits. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for Fastenal that we have uncovered.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But Fastenal isn't the only one.

