Should You Be Adding Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Over the last three years, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has grown EPS by 6.3% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't amazing, it does show the business is growing.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note Farmers & Merchants Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 18% to US$75m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqCM:FMAO Earnings and Revenue History September 19th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Farmers & Merchants Bancorp EPS 100% free.

Are Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. To be specific, they have US$25m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 9.9% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Farmers & Merchants Bancorp with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$1.1m.

The Farmers & Merchants Bancorp CEO received US$587k in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Earnings growth might be the main game for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, I'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp that you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

