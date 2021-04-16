Should You Be Adding Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Warren Buffett has mused, 'If you've been playing poker for half an hour and you still don't know who the patsy is, you're the patsy.' When they buy such story stocks, investors are all too often the patsy.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Quickly Is Fabrinet Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Fabrinet managed to grow EPS by 12% per year, over three years. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Fabrinet's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.8% to US$1.7b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:FN Earnings and Revenue History April 16th 2021

Are Fabrinet Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that Fabrinet insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$33m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.0% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Fabrinet To Your Watchlist?

As I already mentioned, Fabrinet is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Just as polish makes silverware pop, the high level of insider ownership enhances my enthusiasm for this growth. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Fabrinet that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

