Should You Be Adding Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) To Your Watchlist Today?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Euro Tech Holdings Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Euro Tech Holdings has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Euro Tech Holdings' EPS shot up from US$0.099 to US$0.13; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 29%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Euro Tech Holdings is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 16.3 percentage points to 3.7%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NasdaqCM:CLWT Earnings and Revenue History October 2nd 2022

Since Euro Tech Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of US$9.5m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Euro Tech Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Euro Tech Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Indeed, with a collective holding of 56%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. Valued at only US$9.5m Euro Tech Holdings is really small for a listed company. So this large proportion of shares owned by insiders only amounts to US$5.3m. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like Euro Tech Holdings, the median CEO pay is around US$774k.

Euro Tech Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$147k in the year prior to December 2021. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Euro Tech Holdings Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Euro Tech Holdings' strong EPS growth. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that Euro Tech Holdings is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Euro Tech Holdings (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

