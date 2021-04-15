Should You Be Adding ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

ESSA Bancorp's Improving Profits

In the last three years ESSA Bancorp's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that ESSA Bancorp's EPS have grown from US$1.23 to US$1.48 over twelve months. I doubt many would complain about that 20% gain.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of ESSA Bancorp's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. While we note ESSA Bancorp's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to US$59m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:ESSA Earnings and Revenue History April 15th 2021

ESSA Bancorp isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$161m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ESSA Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We do note that ESSA Bancorp insiders netted -US$14k worth of shares over the last year. On the other hand, Executive VP & Chief Banking Officer Peter Gray paid US$34k for shares, at a price of about US$13.42 per share. And that's a reason to be optimistic.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for ESSA Bancorp is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 8.6% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is ESSA Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As I already mentioned, ESSA Bancorp is a growing business, which is what I like to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That makes the company a prime candidate for my watchlist - and arguably a research priority. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for ESSA Bancorp that we have uncovered.

The good news is that ESSA Bancorp is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.