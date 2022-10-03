Should You Be Adding EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is EnPro Industries Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for EnPro Industries to have grown EPS from US$0.82 to US$8.61 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that EnPro Industries is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.4 percentage points to 10%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers. NYSE:NPO Earnings and Revenue History October 3rd 2022

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of EnPro Industries' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are EnPro Industries Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that EnPro Industries insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$17m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. While their ownership only accounts for 1.0%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Our quick analysis into CEO remuneration would seem to indicate they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$1.0b and US$3.2b, like EnPro Industries, the median CEO pay is around US$5.6m.

EnPro Industries' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$2.7m in the year prior to December 2021. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does EnPro Industries Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

EnPro Industries' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that EnPro Industries is worth considering carefully. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for EnPro Industries (2 make us uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

