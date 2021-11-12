Should You Be Adding Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ducommun (NYSE:DCO). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Ducommun's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Ducommun's EPS has grown 23% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Ducommun's EBIT margins are flat but, of some concern, its revenue is actually down. Suffice it to say that is not a great sign of growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NYSE:DCO Earnings and Revenue History November 12th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Ducommun's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Ducommun Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. So it is good to see that Ducommun insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$54m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. At 8.7% of the company, the co-investment by insiders gives me confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is Ducommun Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Ducommun's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for Ducommun (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

