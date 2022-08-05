Should You Be Adding CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

CSW Industrials' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years CSW Industrials grew its EPS by 13% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for CSW Industrials remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 49% to US$626m. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:CSWI Earnings and Revenue History August 5th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for CSW Industrials' future EPS 100% free.

Are CSW Industrials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own CSW Industrials shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$29m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 1.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add CSW Industrials To Your Watchlist?

One positive for CSW Industrials is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for CSW Industrials you should be aware of.

