Should You Be Adding ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) To Your Watchlist Today?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

ConnectOne Bancorp's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years ConnectOne Bancorp grew its EPS by 16% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Our analysis has highlighted that ConnectOne Bancorp's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note ConnectOne Bancorp achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 13% to US$292m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image. NasdaqGS:CNOB Earnings and Revenue History September 24th 2022

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for ConnectOne Bancorp's future EPS 100% free.

Are ConnectOne Bancorp Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that ConnectOne Bancorp insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Holding US$96m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. That holding amounts to 10% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like ConnectOne Bancorp, the median CEO pay is around US$4.1m.

The ConnectOne Bancorp CEO received US$3.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is ConnectOne Bancorp Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, ConnectOne Bancorp is a growing business, which is encouraging. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for ConnectOne Bancorp, but the fun does not stop there. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. Of course, just because ConnectOne Bancorp is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Although ConnectOne Bancorp certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

