Should You Be Adding CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is CNO Financial Group Growing?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Who among us would not applaud CNO Financial Group's stratospheric annual EPS growth of 43%, compound, over the last three years? Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but like a lotus blooming from a murky pond, it sparks joy for the wary stock pickers.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that CNO Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. CNO Financial Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.2% to 17%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:CNO Earnings and Revenue History October 6th 2021

Are CNO Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own CNO Financial Group shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$50m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 1.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add CNO Financial Group To Your Watchlist?

CNO Financial Group's earnings have taken off like any random crypto-currency did, back in 2017. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders certainly brightens my view of the company. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point; and I do like those. So yes, on this short analysis I do think it's worth considering CNO Financial Group for a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for CNO Financial Group (2 are a bit concerning!) that you need to take into consideration.

