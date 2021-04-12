Should You Be Adding Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Chemung Financial's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Chemung Financial has grown EPS by 37% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Chemung Financial's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. Chemung Financial maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.8% to US$80m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:CHMG Earnings and Revenue History April 12th 2021

Are Chemung Financial Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

It's good to see Chemung Financial insiders walking the walk, by spending US$313k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Executive Vice President of Wealth Management Group Thomas Wirth who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$163k, paying US$24.45 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Chemung Financial bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$44m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 21% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Anders Tomson, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Chemung Financial with market caps between US$100m and US$400m is about US$961k.

Chemung Financial offered total compensation worth US$855k to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Chemung Financial To Your Watchlist?

Chemung Financial's earnings per share have taken off like a rocket aimed right at the moon. What's more insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Chemung Financial deserves timely attention. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Chemung Financial that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

