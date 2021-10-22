Should You Be Adding ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) To Your Watchlist Today?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

ChannelAdvisor's Improving Profits

In the last three years ChannelAdvisor's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that ChannelAdvisor's EPS have grown from US$0.57 to US$0.67 over twelve months. That's a 16% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). While we note ChannelAdvisor's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$156m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:ECOM Earnings and Revenue History October 22nd 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of ChannelAdvisor's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are ChannelAdvisor Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

I like company leaders to have some skin in the game, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that ChannelAdvisor insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold US$20m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 2.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does ChannelAdvisor Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for ChannelAdvisor is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 2 warning signs for ChannelAdvisor that you should be aware of.

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

