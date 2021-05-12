Should You Be Adding Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) To Your Watchlist Today?

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Brooks Automation Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Brooks Automation has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. So it's not surprising to see the company trades on a very high multiple of (past) earnings.

I like to take a look at earnings before interest and (EBIT) tax margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Brooks Automation is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 4.8 percentage points to 12%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:BRKS Earnings and Revenue History May 12th 2021

Are Brooks Automation Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$6.7b company like Brooks Automation. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$131m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but I find myself wondering if remuneration policies are shareholder friendly. Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Brooks Automation with market caps between US$4.0b and US$12b is about US$6.6m.

Brooks Automation offered total compensation worth US$3.9m to its CEO in the year to . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Brooks Automation Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Brooks Automation's strong EPS growth. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Brooks Automation look rather interesting indeed. Another important measure of business quality not discussed here, is return on equity (ROE). Click on this link to see how Brooks Automation shapes up to industry peers, when it comes to ROE.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

