Should You Be Adding Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$0.30 to US$0.32, in the last year. That amounts to a small improvement of 4.6%.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). I note that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So it seems the future my hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can stabilize.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:AY Earnings and Revenue History June 10th 2021

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. To that end, right now and today, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for future Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure EPS 100% free.

Are Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, I think it worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalizations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, the median CEO pay is around US$5.2m.

The CEO of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure only received US$2.5m in total compensation for the year ending . That looks like modest pay to me, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is that it is growing profits. On top of that, my faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So I do think the stock deserves further research, if not instant addition to your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

