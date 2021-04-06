Should You Be Adding Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) To Your Watchlist Today?

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is Arthur J. Gallagher Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Impressively, Arthur J. Gallagher has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. This approach makes Arthur J. Gallagher look pretty good, on balance; although revenue is flattish, EBIT margins improved from 11% to 17% in the last year. That's something to smile about.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NYSE:AJG Earnings and Revenue History April 6th 2021

Are Arthur J. Gallagher Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Since Arthur J. Gallagher has a market capitalization of US$25b, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a large percentage of shares. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$250m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Is Arthur J. Gallagher Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about Arthur J. Gallagher's strong EPS growth. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher that you should be aware of.

