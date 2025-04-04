Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Heartland Value Fund Investor

(HRTVX). HRTVX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.06%, management fee of 0.75%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.79%.

American Funds Investor Company of America F2

(ICAFX): 0.37% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. ICAFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. ICAFX, with annual returns of 17.11% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MassMutual Premier Small/Mid Cap Opportunities Advisor

(MSCLX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. MSCLX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. MSCLX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.57%, and annual returns of 12.97% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (HRTVX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ICAFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (MSCLX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.