Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Fuller & Thayler Behavioral Small Cap R6

(FTHFX) has a 0.63% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. FTHFX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, allowing investors a way to diversify their funds among various types of small-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 15.23% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Janus Henderson Research T

(JAMRX): 0.78% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. JAMRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. JAMRX, with annual returns of 16.48% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Intrepid Value I

(JPIVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JPIVX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. JPIVX has an expense ratio of 0.49%, management fee of 0.3%, and annual returns of 11.82% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

