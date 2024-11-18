Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Bridgeway Omni Small Cap Value Fund

(BOSVX): 0.47% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. BOSVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. BOSVX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.29%.

Janus Henderson Enterprise S

(JGRTX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 0.64%. JGRTX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.55% over the last five years.

Schwab MarketTrack Allocation Equity Portfolio

(SWEGX): 0.38% expense ratio and 0.13% management fee. SWEGX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. With a five-year annual return of 10.67%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

