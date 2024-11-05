Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund R4

(CCGRX). CCGRX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.74%, management fee of 0.65%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.7%.

American Funds Growth and Income Portfolio C

(GAITX). Expense ratio: 1.08%. Management fee: 0%. GAITX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund has managed to produce a robust 10.14% over the last five years.

T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value R

(RRMVX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RRMVX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. RRMVX has an expense ratio of 1.29%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 13.81% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.