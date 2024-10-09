Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Causeway Global Value Investor

(CGVVX) has a 1.1% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. CGVVX is a Global - Equity mutual fund, which invests their assets in large markets, leveraging the global economy. With yearly returns of 12.98% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

JPMorgan US Equity Fund C

(JUECX): 1.44% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUECX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. JUECX, with annual returns of 16.63% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MFS Growth Fund R4

(MFEJX): 0.57% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MFEJX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 15.14%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.