Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Janus Henderson Global Life Science A

(JFNAX): 0.98% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. JFNAX is a Sector - Health mutual fund, which give investors an opportunity to focus on healthcare, one of the largest sectors of the American economy. JFNAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.05%.

AllianzGI Mid-Cap Fund A

(RMDAX) is a stand out amongst its peers. RMDAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. With five-year annualized performance of 11.03%, expense ratio of 1.01% and management fee of 0.47%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

T. Rowe Price US Large-Cap Core

(TRULX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TRULX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. TRULX has an expense ratio of 0.64%, management fee of 0.54%, and annual returns of 14.04% over the past five years.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JFNAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RMDAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (TRULX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.