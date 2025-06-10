Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Parametric International Equity Institutional

(EIISX) has a 0.53% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. EIISX is a part of the Non US - Equity fund category, many of which will focus across all cap levels, and will typically allocate their investments between emerging and developed markets. With yearly returns of 10.12% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio S

(IPESX): 0.93% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. IPESX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 15.73% over the last five years, IPESX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

SEI Aggressive Strategy F (SAAT)

(SSGAX) is an attractive large-cap allocation. SSGAX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual. SSGAX has an expense ratio of 0.36%, management fee of 0.1%, and annual returns of 9.37% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.

