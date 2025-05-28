Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights I

(GSITX): 0.84% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. GSITX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. GSITX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.29%.

Empower Aggressive Profile Inv

(MXAPX) is a stand out amongst its peers. MXAPX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 12.25%, expense ratio of 0.45% and management fee of 0.1%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.

American Funds Growth Fund of America R2

(RGABX): 1.38% expense ratio and 0.26% management fee. RGABX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With a five-year annual return of 13.66%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

