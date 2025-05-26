Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

American Funds Income Fund of America C

(IFACX): 1.31% expense ratio and 0.23% management fee. IFACX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. IFACX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 8.98%.

MFS International Growth R3

(MGRTX): 1.05% expense ratio and 0.67% management fee. MGRTX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. MGRTX, with annual returns of 10.41% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

AQR Large Cap Multi Style R6

(QCERX). Expense ratio: 0.3%. Management fee: 0.25%. Five year annual return: 16.21%. QCERX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

