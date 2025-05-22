Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Franklin Utilities C

(FRUSX). FRUSX is a Sector - Utilities fund, and these types of mutual funds are known for their stability; they focus on companies that provide essential services to millions of people on a daily basis like electric power, gas distribution, and water supply. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.21%, management fee of 0.46%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 10.59%.

Harbor Small Cap Value Investor

(HISVX): 1.24% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. HISVX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund option, which typically invest in companies with market caps under $2 billion. With yearly returns of 9.89% over the last five years, HISVX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Janus Henderson Balanced Institutional

(JABLX). Expense ratio: 0.62%. Management fee: 0.55%. Five year annual return: 9.2%. JABLX is classified as an Allocation Balanced fund, which seeks to invest in a balance of asset types, like stocks, bonds, and cash, and including precious metals or commodities is not unusual.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

