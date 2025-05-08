Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider

Hartford Core Equity Institutional

(HGIIX). HGIIX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.46%, management fee of 0.33%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 16.81%.

Federated International Small-Mid Company Institutional

(ISCIX): 0.99% expense ratio and 0.9% management fee. ISCIX is a Non US - Equity option, focusing their investments acoss emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too. ISCIX, with annual returns of 12.53% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Virtus Silvant Mid Cap Growth A

(RMDAX). Expense ratio: 0.99%. Management fee: 0.47%. Five year annual return: 14.47%. RMDAX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

