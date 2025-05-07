Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

Invesco Comstock R

(ACSRX) has a 1.04% expense ratio and 0.38% management fee. ACSRX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With yearly returns of 20.87% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

Columbia Large Cap Enhanced Core A

(NMIAX): 0.82% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. NMIAX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 18.52% over the last five years, NMIAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Victory Global Energy Transition Y

(RSNYX). Expense ratio: 1.15%. Management fee: 1%. Five year annual return: 47.88%. RSNYX is a Sector - Energy fund, which are comprised of various changing and hugely important industries throughout the massive global energy sector.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

