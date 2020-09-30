Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 30, 2020

Our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list includes some of the best managed and best performing funds around. If you're already invested in these, congratulations! But if you're just now discovering them, don't worry. When it comes to your retirement, it's never too late to start investing in the best.

Great performance, diversification, and low fees: it's a pretty simple formula for a great mutual fund. Some are better than others, but utilizing our Zacks Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that would make great additions to long-term investors' portfolios.

Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.

AB Large Cap Growth I (ALLIX): 0.62% expense ratio and 0.51% management fee. ALLIX is a part of the Large Cap Growth mutual fund category, which invest in many large U.S. companies that are expected to grow much faster compared to other large-cap stocks. With annual returns of 16.32% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

T. Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX): 0.76% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRNHX is a Small Cap Growth mutual fund and tends to feature small companies in up-and-coming industries and markets. PRNHX, with annual returns of 17.73% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

MSIFT Mid Cap Growth Portfolio A (MACGX): 1.02% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MACGX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 21.01% over the last five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.

