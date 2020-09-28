Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio? - September 28, 2020

The funds in our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds" list are among the best managed and best performing mutual funds available. If you are just finding out about our Top-Ranked Funds list, we welcome you!

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Our Zacks Rank covers over 19,000 mutual funds has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of the highest Zacks Ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Columbia Convertible Security R5 (COCRX): 0.81% expense ratio and 0.78% management fee. COCRX is a Convertible Bonds mutual fund, and these funds are unique in the fixed income world; these securities have components of both fixed income and equity, making them hybrid securities. With annual returns of 10.34% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.

MSIF Advantage Portfolio L (MAPLX): 0.95% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MAPLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 19.96% over the last five years, MAPLX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

AQR Large Cap Defensive Style N (AUENX): 0.65% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. AUENX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 11.61%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our "Magnificent Retirement Mutual Funds," then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.

